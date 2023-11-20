Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,626 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CWM LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.12. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

