Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $979.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

