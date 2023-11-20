Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,067. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

CNO opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

