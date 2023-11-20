Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31,000 Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after buying an additional 1,456,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $14,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.