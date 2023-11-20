Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $86,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.