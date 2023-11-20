Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 395 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Post by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Post Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.