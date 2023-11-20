Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 395 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Post by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Post Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.