Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 237 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPFree Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $175.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $173.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

