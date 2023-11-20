National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $925,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 235.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.42 on Monday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

