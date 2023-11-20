New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

