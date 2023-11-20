Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Nikola worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 42.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nikola by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nikola by 26.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 8.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Nikola

About Nikola

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.