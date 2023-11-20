NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $492.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

