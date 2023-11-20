Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Acquires $59,853.60 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.