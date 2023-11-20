PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$131,400.00.
Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.99 on Monday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
