Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

