Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Post worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

