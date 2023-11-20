PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.