Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cohu worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

