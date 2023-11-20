Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of National Vision worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

