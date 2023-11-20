Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.52 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

