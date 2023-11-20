Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of SJW Group worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SJW Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SJW opened at $65.39 on Monday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJW Group

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.