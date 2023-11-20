Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $154.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

