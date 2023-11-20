Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Axos Financial worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

