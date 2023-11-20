Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,747 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 37,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

