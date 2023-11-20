Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,622 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

