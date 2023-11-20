Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,649 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of LivaNova worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. HSBC started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

LIVN opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

