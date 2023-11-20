Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,744 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

