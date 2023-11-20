Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Jack in the Box worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

