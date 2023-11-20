ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $307,496.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 258,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $307,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,183,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,206.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 282,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $420,627.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $139,259.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $138,299.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 547.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

