Rational Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

