Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 558,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 831,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 749,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ready Capital by 58.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.