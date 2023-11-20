Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,053,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,778,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.