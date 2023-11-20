Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of DaVita worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

