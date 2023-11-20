Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 329 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Avnet worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 64.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 26.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avnet by 147.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.