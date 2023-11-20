RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.79. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $601,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,206 shares in the company, valued at $999,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.