Savant Capital LLC Acquires 33,622 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

