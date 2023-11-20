SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

