Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $172.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total value of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,190. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

