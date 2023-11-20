Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.70 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.