Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.70 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

