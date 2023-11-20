SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.