Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 21,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

