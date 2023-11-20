Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.93 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

