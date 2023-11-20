Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.