Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after buying an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $165.10 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

