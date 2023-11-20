Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,600 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $206.81 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

