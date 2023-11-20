Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ITT worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $109.49.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

