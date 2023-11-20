Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Toll Brothers worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

