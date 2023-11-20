Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,100 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

