Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 31.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1,822.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $127.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

