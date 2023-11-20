Swiss National Bank Buys 74,100 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Churchill Downs worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

